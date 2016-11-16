“Das Abenteuer Logistik” campaign at Vienna schools

Vienna’s logistics companies are always looking for young, motivated employees. Hardly any other industry is as international, colorful and diverse, and no other industry offers such diverse ways to a successful career as logistics. Apart from graduating from a relevant study, in logistics, also an apprenticeship (forwarding agent and forwarding logistician) can be the start of a career, often leading to senior positions. Young people who opt for an apprenticeship are often unaware of that.

Davor Sertic, Chairman of the transport section of the Vienna Economic Chamber, initiated the campaign “Das Abenteuer Logistik” (“The adventure of logistics”). Together with Junge Wirtschaft Wien and with the support of the educational initiative Teach for Austria, young logistics ambassadors visit schools in Vienna, and invite pupils aged 13 or 14 years to take a closer look on the logistics industry.

Particularly in vocational schools and secondary schools, in which many young people have an immigrant background, another facet is of particular interest: “The logistics industry is international, people can use their native language and have to travel a lot to customers. In my own company, people from 17 different nations are employed. Especially in this industry multilingualism, which many students bring from their family background, is a great advantage that is appreciated by many companies,” says Davor Sertic.

www.wko.at

Source: oevz.com/en