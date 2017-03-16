DB Cargo and Outokumpu mark 40-year partnership

DB Cargo UK and Outokumpu are marking their 40-year partnership with a new contract renewal.

The contract will see three to four services running per week from Sheffield to Immingham, and one weekly journey to Liverpool. Each train will carry 1,300 tonnes of stainless steel for the Finnish company.

Sonia Hampton, Account Manager Metals at DB Cargo UK, said: “We are celebrating 40 years of working with Outokumpu – the equivalent of a ruby wedding anniversary – and we continue to build on the excellent relationship we have with them.

“DB Cargo UK transports millions of tonnes of finished metals and raw materials across the UK and into Europe. The renewal of this contract reinforces our leading position in the metals sector.”

