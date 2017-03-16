LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DB Cargo and Outokumpu mark 40-year partnership

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

DB Cargo and Outokumpu mark 40-year partnership

DB Cargo and Outokumpu mark 40-year partnership
März 16
16:55 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

DB Cargo UK and Outokumpu are marking their 40-year partnership with a new contract renewal.

dbThe contract will see three to four services running per week from Sheffield to Immingham, and one weekly journey to Liverpool. Each train will carry 1,300 tonnes of stainless steel for the Finnish company.

Sonia Hampton, Account Manager Metals at DB Cargo UK, said: “We are celebrating 40 years of working with Outokumpu – the equivalent of a ruby wedding anniversary – and we continue to build on the excellent relationship we have with them.

“DB Cargo UK transports millions of tonnes of finished metals and raw materials across the UK and into Europe. The renewal of this contract reinforces our leading position in the metals sector.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Teilen

Kategorien

Neues Service: Hören statt Lesen

|

⌂ Text translater

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

B2B Network

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

TWITTER

Verzeichnis Österreich

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

Lounge International

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

lounge.logistik-express

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Kategorie

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...