DB Cargo appointed Raimund Stüer as CSO

With the approval of the Supervisory Board of DB Cargo AG on March 9, Raimund Stüer (55) will assume his position as Director Sales from 15 March 2017. As one of the five members of the DB Cargo Executive Board, he will be responsible for all German and European sales and marketing activities of Europe’s largest rail freight company.

Stühler had been devoting a major period of his career to rail freight. So in 2000 to 2011, he has co-founded and successfully established the private rail freight company TX Logistik AG an international supplier on the North-South corridor. As Senior Vice President for Kühne + Nagel Management AG, he had been responsible for all global rail and intermodal logistics services.

Jürgen Wild, CEO DB Cargo: “We are delighted to have Raimund Stüer as a sales and marketing expert for the management team of DB Cargo. His diverse experience and his network in the international and national rail freight will support DB Cargo on its growth path.”

