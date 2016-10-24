LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DB Schenker assumes new tasks for GE Jenbacher

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

DB Schenker assumes new tasks for GE Jenbacher

DB Schenker assumes new tasks for GE Jenbacher
Oktober 24
08:07 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

At the end of September the groundbreaking ceremony took place for a 3,600 m² logistics warehouse in Wörgl (Tyrol). Felbermayr, specialising in heavy transport and lifting technology, will be acting as developer and logistics partner of DB Schenker. The dispatch and machine warehouse will be built for Jenbacher gas engines of GE.

Apart from high safety standards, the warehouse will be equipped with modern and sophisticated warehouse and lifting technology, allowing proper storage and smooth transportation of the gas engines. For example, two 40-tonnes cranes will be used to lift the generators, and a DB Schenker shuttle transport will be set up from Jenbach to Wörgl.

Thus, the motors can be transported directly from the production plant in Jenbach to the new logistics warehouse. From there, Jenbacher engines and accessories can be shipped all over the world. DB Schenker thus increases once again its suface in Tyrol and provides capacity for approximately eight new jobs.

“As a leading supplier of plants, engines and services in the field of decentralised energy supply, quality and precision is what counts for us. We are pleased to cooperate with DB Schenker, who respond perfectly to our needs and meet our versatile requirements,” Martin Mühlbacher, Global Supply Chain and branch manager of GE in Jenbach, said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new logistics warehouse in Wörgl.

Also Mag. Alexander Winter, Member of the Management Board of DB Schenker in Austria and Southeast Europe, was pleased: “We are very proud to partner with GE in Jenbach. With the new warehouse and our strong global network, we can meet all logistic requirements and ensure a smooth flow of transport.”

Developer Horst Felbermayr added: “The concept of the warehouse uses state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to the project and the cooperation as logistics partner of GE Jenbacher and DB Schenker.”

www.felbermayr.cc

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ DB Schenker☑ Felbermayr✅ Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr✅ Transportlogistik: Schwertransport + Kran✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Oktober 2016
M D M D F S S
« Sep    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikzentrum Supply Chain Management Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Telematik Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...