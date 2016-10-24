DB Schenker assumes new tasks for GE Jenbacher

At the end of September the groundbreaking ceremony took place for a 3,600 m² logistics warehouse in Wörgl (Tyrol). Felbermayr, specialising in heavy transport and lifting technology, will be acting as developer and logistics partner of DB Schenker. The dispatch and machine warehouse will be built for Jenbacher gas engines of GE.

Apart from high safety standards, the warehouse will be equipped with modern and sophisticated warehouse and lifting technology, allowing proper storage and smooth transportation of the gas engines. For example, two 40-tonnes cranes will be used to lift the generators, and a DB Schenker shuttle transport will be set up from Jenbach to Wörgl.

Thus, the motors can be transported directly from the production plant in Jenbach to the new logistics warehouse. From there, Jenbacher engines and accessories can be shipped all over the world. DB Schenker thus increases once again its suface in Tyrol and provides capacity for approximately eight new jobs.

“As a leading supplier of plants, engines and services in the field of decentralised energy supply, quality and precision is what counts for us. We are pleased to cooperate with DB Schenker, who respond perfectly to our needs and meet our versatile requirements,” Martin Mühlbacher, Global Supply Chain and branch manager of GE in Jenbach, said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new logistics warehouse in Wörgl.

Also Mag. Alexander Winter, Member of the Management Board of DB Schenker in Austria and Southeast Europe, was pleased: “We are very proud to partner with GE in Jenbach. With the new warehouse and our strong global network, we can meet all logistic requirements and ensure a smooth flow of transport.”

Developer Horst Felbermayr added: “The concept of the warehouse uses state-of-the-art technology. We look forward to the project and the cooperation as logistics partner of GE Jenbacher and DB Schenker.”

www.felbermayr.cc

Source: oevz.com/en