DB Schenker: Business Dialogue and speed networking in Vienna

Januar 12
08:12 2017
The DB Schenker Business Dialogue is a networking and succession management event, which takes place every few months within the context of the DB Schenker Board meetings. At 5th event in Vienna talents had the opportunity to introduce themselves to the top management and to meet the DB Schenker Board and Cluster SEE Management Team in person.

The main part of the DB Schenker Business Dialogue was the speed networking between the board members and the cluster talents. Business related questions like “In what way do new technologies influence the logistics industry?” were the starting signal for twelve discussion rounds.

During these 10-minute conversations with changing discussion partners the talents and board members had the chance for intense exchange, discussions and networking.

www.dbschenker.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

