DB Schenker expands its “Istria-Railer” from Salzburg

The “Istria-Railer” rail solution by DB Schenker offers the shipping industry a rail connection between western Austria and Slovenia. Directly connected to the DB Cargo network via Salzburg and Freilassing, and designed for all industries, the service offers departures for individual wagons and wagon groups on regular rotations between Salzburg and Slovenia. Furthermore, links are available to the port of Koper and to the Southeast European rail network.

By now, the service is operated five times weekly in both directions. Regular container services between Salzburg and the port of Koper are being added to the schedule.

“Operating our trains using environmentally friendly electricity, we can make a contribution to save 80 percent of CO2 emissions, compared with conventional transport by highway,” said Christoph Böhm, Head Multimodal Solutions, DB Schenker Salzburg.

Among other clients, Schweighofer Fiber, a company based in Hallein, seizes this advantage by having its goods directly fed into the Istria-Railer service via its rail siding at the plant. “Apart from ecological sustainability, what counts for our company, is above all the absolute reliability and flexibility DB Schenker Salzburg offers in this train service,” says Anton Putz, Head of Purchasing and Logistics, Schweighofer group.

Having the right equipment at hand, professional skills and the option of being able to use all wagon types, DB Schenker Salzburg allows loading various goods from/to rail cars at its Bergheim terminal, including a rail siding. In addition, the company offers up and downstream transport in its own land transport network, and provides reliable, customised solutions for all industries and market sectors.

Source: oevz.com/en