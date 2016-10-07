DB Schenker opens Central Europe warehouse close to Brno

DB Schenker has invested EUR 5 million in a new A+ class category warehouse with an area of over 8,500 square meters, located in CTPark Blucina close to Brno. Thanks to its location, the warehouse is very well connected to the motorway network, and can thus serve as a distribution centre for clients in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Austria.

“With a capacity of up to 5,500 pallet spaces, HACCP certification for food safety and top security system for the storage of goods with high value and sensitive goods, it is one of our most modern and best equipped warehouses. Up to 70 employees will work there,” says Tomas Holomoucky, Managing Director of DB Schenker in Czech Republic.

The area is a cross-dock warehouse with an area of 2,545 square meters with 29 hydraulic ramps. In the logistic warehouse with a height of 10 meters there are another eight ramps.

From the non-stop running warehouse, goods can be delivered to Vienna anytime within an hour and a half, and to Prague within nearly two hours, goods may reach Ostrava in a little more than one hour, and the transport to Bratislava takes an hour and forty minutes.

By opening this new warehouse, DB Schenker continues in expanding its warehouse areas, improving services and increasing the capacity of its transport network in the Czech Republic.

www.dbschenker.cz

Source: oevz.com/en