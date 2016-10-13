LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DEFRA launches consultation on clean air zones

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

DEFRA launches consultation on clean air zones

DEFRA launches consultation on clean air zones
Oktober 13
17:03 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs has opened a consultation seeking views on the implementation of clean air zones in England.

Westminster_fog_-_London_-_UKThe department has also published a draft for the clean air zone framework, draft legislation and an impact assessment, which outlines the impact the scheme will have on HGVs.

It is looking for opinions on the clean air zone framework, which outlines how the zones should be implemented, as well as the draft regulation which mandates the implementation of zones in five English cities (Birmingham, Derby, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton.)

The draft clean air zone framework says: “To ensure that only the cleanest vehicles are encouraged to enter a charging Clean Air Zone, common standards need to be set for their entry. Vehicles that conform to more recent euro standards should emit less pollution than older vehicles in their class.”

The minimum euro standard of HGVs which will be allowed free entry into the zone are vehicles with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) over 3500 kg and ref. mass* over 2610kg, and gross mass weight over 5000kg – both of Euro standard Euro VI.

(Ref. mass is defined in the Euro standards as mass in running order plus 25 kg.)

The DEFRA Impact Assessment says:

“for operators of small HGV fleets, and single owner-operators, transport measures requiring them to upgrade their vehicle could pose a significant financial impact and could lead to an increase in retail prices of the goods they carry.”

Christopher Snelling, FTA head of national & regional policy said: “FTA believes that introducing this too soon, and without support, would not only impose substantial costs on the whole logistics industry, but would significantly disadvantage small businesses that use HGVs and, most especially, vans.”

“We all understand the need to continue to reduce the impact on human health of emissions, but as the proposals stand there is a real chance many small businesses will be disproportionately affected and locked out of their current work.”

The consultation runs from Thursday 13th October, until 9th December 2016. Access all of the documents here

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer
Teilen

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Oktober 2016
M D M D F S S
« Sep    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...