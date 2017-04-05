LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Delivery of the first Vectron Multisystems to TX Logistik

Delivery of the first Vectron Multisystems to TX Logistik

Delivery of the first Vectron Multisystems to TX Logistik
April 05
13:25 2017
Alpha Trains extends locomotive portfolio, TX Logistik put new Vectron into rail operation

Alpha Trains invests into the latest generation of eco-friendly and powerful state-of-the-art electro-technology and buys ten new Vectron Multisystem engines. The leasing company for railway vehicles expands its portfolio in a sustainable way, thus consolidating its relevant market position. The first two vehicles were delivered by Siemens last Wednesday. The locomotives went directly to their leaser, TX Logistik AG.

Both vehicles that were built and handed over in the Siemens plant in Munich-Allach carry the slogan “Zwei Pole mit enormer Zugkraft” (“Two poles with enormous tractive power”) in large letters. “TX and Alpha think of themselves as strong and powerful partners,” lsays Fernando Pérez, managing director of Alpha Trains Locomotives Division. “We both strive for true efficiency in freight transport.” The use of new vehicles with the latest technology constitutes a strong competitive edge for TX Logistik. By choosing Vectron, the rail logistics service provider opts for top traction quality and consistent transport operations.

“Modernisation is an ongoing task that starts at the front end of our transport operations. We are keeping a young fleet and are facing the future with advanced high-performance technology,” explains Mirko Pahl, chairman of TX Logistik about the latest investments. “With ten new Vectrons we are taking a new generation of traction to the railway network: The multisystem locomotives are interoperable and can be used flexibly on our core corridors between Padborg and Verona. The positioning of TX on the north-south-axis is further strengthened as a result.”

With up to 160 kilometres an hour and an output of 6,400 kW, the Vectron MS is used to transport goods on the return route between Germany, Austria and Italy. For cross-border traffic, the vehicles are equipped with both country-specific transaction and train control systems and the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Eight further Vectron MS will be delivered in three phases in 2017. These will also go into operation for TX Logistik.

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

