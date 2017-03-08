Deutsche Post DHL commits to zero emissions logistics by 2050

Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s largest mail and logistics company, will reduce all logistics-related emissions to net zero by the year 2050. In pursuit of this ambitious new target, Deutsche Post DHL Group hopes to contribute meaningfully to achieving the goal of limiting global warming to well below two degrees Celsius established at the 2015 Paris climate conference (COP 21), as well as to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Deutsche Post DHL Group also wants to become the market leader in green logistics and plans to expand its portfolio of green products and services to help customers achieve their own climate protection targets. “The decisions we make today will determine how our children live 30 years down the line,” said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s climate protection goal of zero emissions logistics by 2050 applies both to the company’s own activities and to those of its transport subcontractors. The mission of zero emissions logistics is supported by four interim milestones to be achieved by the year 2025 as part of the Group’s environmental protection program GoGreen:

-) Globally, Deutsche Post DHL Group will increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50% compared to the 2007 baseline.

-) At the local level, the Group aims to improve the lives of people right where they live and work using clean transport solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group will operate 70% of its own first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions e.g. by bike and electric vehicle.

-) More than 50% of sales will incorporate Green Solutions, making customers’ supply chains greener.

-) The Group will train and certify 80% of its employees as GoGreen specialists by 2025, and actively involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. The company also plans to join with partners to plant one million trees every year.

With its environmental protection program GoGreen, Deutsche Post DHL Group also supports the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Agenda creates the foundation for achieving global economic progress within the Earth’s ecological limits and in harmony with social justice. The Group’s climate protection measures support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 11 (“Sustainable Cities and Communities”) and Goal 13 (“Climate Action”).

The new climate protection targets and activities are based on the Group’s experience with its own environmental protection program GoGreen. The previous climate target – to improve carbon efficiency by 30% over the 2007 baseline – was achieved in 2016, four years ahead of schedule, thanks to a diverse range of measures to optimize the Group’s vehicle fleet, buildings and logistics networks.

Source: oevz.com/en