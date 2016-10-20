DHL Express Austria improving its customs services

DHL Express, the market leader in international express shipping, has continued its customer forum series under the motto “Hot topics in export and logistics” in Vorarlberg last week. The forum was hosted by Omicron electronics GmbH, based in Klaus, a longstanding customer using DHL Express for its numerous international shipping projects.

On this occasion Ralf Schweighöfer, Country Manager DHL Express Austria, explained the “Insanely Customer Centric Culture”. This customer-focused corporate culture and the associated service to the customer have been awarded with the Top Service Award this year.

A very important issue when it comes to international trade, is the import and customs clearance of goods and samples. Patrick Krückeberg, Customs Clearance Manager DHL Express Austria, is convinced: “I see the daily challenges in this environment, and that’s why it is so important to cooperate very closely with our customers.”

DHL Express has over 40 years of experience in this area. “We provide a lot of customs services to make international trade is as easy as possible for companies that do not have their own resources in this area. Therefore, we will shortly launch a new online tool, giving the customer an idea of costs incurred, trade rules or restrictions and all required documents in advance,” announced Patrick Krückeberg.

Source: oevz.com/en