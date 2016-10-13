DHL Express: Construction start for a new service centre in Klagenfurt

With a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony on October 12, DHL Express Austria has initiated the official start of construction of the new site in Klagenfurt, Carinthia. The project is implemented together with the land owner and investor Ing. Erwin Jop with a total of EUR 2.5 million.

After the express delivery company had invested in a new service centre in Styria in 2014, the new building in Klagenfurt represents a further move to modernise the Austrian network of DHL Express.

Ralf Schweighöfer, Country Manager DHL Express Austria, said at the groundbreaking ceremony: “We found ideal conditions the new location to construct our new service centre in Carinthia. The building that is perfectly tailored to our needs allows us to handle our current annual shipment volume of 720,000 parcels in an efficient and resource-saving way.”

The ideal size of the building will permit to consume 50 percent less resources than before and the new location close to the A2 motorway exit Klagenfurt Ost will save 23,000 truck kilometres per year, which is equivalent to a reduction of 6 percent. After completion of the construction by the end of the year a total of more than 68 tonnes of CO2 per year can be saved.

