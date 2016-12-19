DHL Express: New service for international e-commerce shipments

DHL Express, the international specialist for express shipments, saw a strong rise in e-commerce shipments from non-EU countries in Austria this year again. While the lion’s share had previously been duty-free import shipments from EU countries, the continued globalization of online shopping generates growth in international express delivery. Compared to the rest of the year, the share of the B2C business is rising sharply during the Christmas season by 20 percent.

“Tempting offers and sometimes free shipping entice more and more people to order merchandises and gifts via online stores in the US, China or India. But often consumers are not aware of the additional customs duties and import turnover tax occurring for the receipt of the goods. Therefore DHL Express now informs its recipients in advance via SMS about the costs and offers the option of paying any customs and import duties before delivery via the online platform called Advance Duty Collection,” explains Ralf Schweighöfer, Managing Director DHL Express Austria.

Since the tool works based on the data of the pre-customs clearance, the receiver is informed in due time about a taxable parcel being on the way, and can pay these costs already before the actual arrival of the shipment. This brings the advantage that the customer has all the necessary information, and also reduces problems with cash collection.

The SMS contains all necessary information to log in to the secured platform. Various payment methods (credit card, direct bank transfer and Paypal) are available. The portal provides customers also with all details of the import taxes and all available accompanying documents can be downloaded.

