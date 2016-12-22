LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DHL Global Forwarding: Management change in Austria

Dezember 22
08:11 2016
DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) will restore the Eastern Europe cluster in its former shape consisting of the current Eastern Europe countries plus Austria, Croatia and Slovenia. Hermann Filz, currently CEO Southern Europe, DHL Global Forwarding, will take over from Kerem Inanc in the position as CEO Eastern Europe, effective January 1, 2017. In this role, he will continue to report directly to Thomas George, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Europe.

Hermann Filz will hand over the direct management of Austria to Christoph Wahl, currently Head of Strategy, BPO & Customer Service Europe, who will become the Country Manager Austria DHL Global Forwarding effective January 1, 2017. Christoph Wahl joined DHL Global Forwarding in 2008 and has been a member of the European Management Board since 2012. In his last role, as Head of Strategy, BPO & Customer Service DGF Europe, Christoph has been instrumental and contributed tremendously to shaping and driving the company’s turnaround plan and reviving its business performance. Christoph holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with majors in Logistics & Operations Management from the University of Mannheim.

Rafi Rozalis, currently Managing Director Israel, DHL Global Forwarding, will assume the role as CEO Southern Europe, effective January 1, 2017. In this role, he will become a member of the European Management Board (EMB) and report directly to Thomas George.

Kerem Inanc, currently CEO Eastern Europe, DHL Global Forwarding, will succeed André Michel in the role as Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales DGF Europe, effective January 1, 2017. In this role, he will continue to report directly to Thomas George.

www.dhl.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

