DHL launches Innovation Challenges 2017

März 16
17:05 2017
DHL has launched its second Innovation Challenges and is inviting students, start-ups and inventors worldwide to submit their ideas for two logistics-related challenges.

Participants are invited to either develop a prototype of a mobile piece picking robot or develop a solution to a logistics problem using a sharing economy business model, platform or concept.

Robotics Challenge: This year’s robotics challenge asks start-ups and budding engineers to create a prototype of a mobile piece picking robot which can navigate through traditional warehouse rack systems and autonomously pick items into a cart.

Sharing Economy Challenge: The second pillar focuses on the future trend of sharing economy logistics. The task involves the development of original ideas or practical solutions that may leverage a sharing economy business model and challenge conventional concepts of asset ownership and access.

Three finalists of each challenge will be chosen, whose concepts meet the criteria of functionality, aesthetics, potential to solve the given problem and commercial feasibility. The nominees will present their solutions in front of 180 senior supply chain professionals and trend experts at the DHL Innovation Day in Germany on November 16.

The winners will be selected in a live-voting process while the two top scorers receive the prize money and will have their concepts displayed at the DHL Innovation Centres in Germany and Singapore. They will also have the opportunity to develop proof-of-concepts with DHL.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Innovation
