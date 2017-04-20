LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Donaulager Logistics was audited according to SQAS and GDP

Donaulager Logistics was audited according to SQAS and GDP

Donaulager Logistics was audited according to SQAS and GDP
April 20
08:10 2017
Donaulager Logistics GmbH, based in Linz, was recently given two significant certificates. The audits according to SQAS and GDP underline the company’s role as an international logistics provider that is highly specialising in chemical and pharmaceutical products. Both certificates were awarded by DEKRA Certification GmbH Stuttgart.

The SQAS certification (Safety and Quality Assessment System) is a tool that enables chemical companies to uniformly evaluate the performance of logistics providers. The award promotes effective relationships with customers and allows potential future customers to have more confidence in the service quality for hasardous materials.

Good Distribution Practice (GDP) is a quality system for warehouses and distribution centers for pharmaceuticals. According to the internationally recognised GDP rules for pharmaceutical products, distributors of pharmaceutical products must adhere to the relevant standards. This system ensures consistent quality management systems throughout the supply chain.

Donaulager Logistics was founded in 1954 as “Österreichische Zollfreizonen-Betriebs-AG”. Since 1998, it is a 100% subsidiary of Linz AG and has currently around 110 employees. The location at the port of Linz offers a direct rail access, three motorway exits and a container terminal in the immediate vicinity.

www.donaulager.at

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

April 2017
