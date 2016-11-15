LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DPD Austria introducing weekend delivery

DPD Austria introducing weekend delivery

DPD Austria introducing weekend delivery
November 15
07:54 2016
DPD Austria – Austria’s leading private parcel service provider – offers its customers an improved level of service since the beginning of November: Upon request parcels can also be delivered on Saturday after redirection.

The Saturday delivery is navigated with DPD’s parcel navigator (www.paketnavigator.at). With this tool customers can determine the location and date of their delivery. For the first time it is possible to redirect parcels to a Saturday with the extension of the option of disposition “change date”. The redirection has to be done by Friday 5:30 pm at the latest.

The customer can not only define a Saturday delivery but also choose the desired location – the desired neighbor, an alternative delivery address or a DPD Pickup Parcel shop. Rainer Schwarz mentions: “The parcel delivery acts upon customers’ needs not the other way round.”

With the DPD parcel navigator customers also have the opportunity to track their parcels live via Live-Tracking. With the corresponding tracking number it is possible to start the parcel tracking in real time and even redirect the parcel until just before the delivery if someone is not at home after all. When the customer chooses the delivery to a DPD Pickup Parcel shop the nearest one will be shown in a matter of seconds.

Throughout Austria DPD has a workforce of approximately 1,700 persons with a total of 1,000 vehicles which in 2015 handled more than 41 million parcels. Meanwhile the DPD Pickup Parcel shop network in Austria includes 1,000 parcel counters for acceptance and collection. Founded in 1988 as Austria’s first private parcel service (at the time APS – Austria Parcel System), DPD is based on the logistics infrastructure of its shareholders – Austria’s leading freight forwarders Gebrüder Weiss, Lagermax and Schachinger.

www.dpd.at

Source: oevz.com/en

