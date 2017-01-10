LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Dreams chooses Paragon delivery system

Dreams chooses Paragon delivery system

Dreams chooses Paragon delivery system
Januar 10
16:06 2017
Bed retailer Dreams has chosen Paragon’s flexiPOD electronic proof of delivery system. It will use the system for its two-man delivery teams, which handle over 12,000 orders every week.

Dreams chooses Paragon“The key to home delivery is you’ve got to provide a brilliant service, so customer experience is absolutely critical to our business,” said Brain McCarthy, logistics director at Dreams. “Having a paper-based system is both labour and time intensive, and from a service perspective it is slow to update our central systems.

“In contrast, fleXipod is able to give us job data in real-time, so we can quickly and efficiently track the status of orders and ensure we are sticking to our delivery promise.”

William Salter, managing director of Paragon said: “With the customer experience at the heart of their delivery operation, fleXipod is an ideal fit for Dreams that will help them target improvements both now and in the future. The combination of both service and operational benefits is hugely appealing to retailers such as Dreams that are looking to exceed the expectations of their customers in the most cost efficient way.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer✅ Logistik: Job + Karriere
Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

