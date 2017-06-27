LOGISTIK express Newsportal

DVSA to crack down on emission cheats

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

DVSA to crack down on emission cheats

DVSA to crack down on emission cheats
Juni 27
11:44 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency is to launch roadside checks in August in a crack-down on operators and drivers using cheat devices to get round emissions legislation.

Common cheats include:

  • using devices designed to stop emissions control systems from working
  • removing the diesel particulate filter or trap
  • using cheap, fake emission reduction devices or diesel exhaust fluid
  • using illegal engine modifications which result in excessive emissions
  • removing or bypassing the exhaust gas recirculation valve.

The DVSA will force the driver and operator to have the emissions system fixed within ten days. Failure to comply risks a fine and immediate immobilisation. For repeat or more serious incidents of emissions fraud or tampering, the DVSA will take the vehicle off the road immediately, in addition to levying a fine.

The agency will also investigate any GB operators caught cheating emissions and pass its findings to the Traffic Commissioners.

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “I welcome this crackdown on rogue hauliers who cheat the system by installing bogus devices which lead to increased pollution. There has rightly been a huge public outcry against car manufacturers that have been cheating emissions standards, and the same rule should apply here too.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
BundesregierungTEN
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Translater

Vorleseservice

Das integrierte Vorleseservice erleichtert den Informationsalltag und startet per Klick. |

b2b.logistik-express.com

verzeichnis.logistik-express.com

Fachzeitschrift Print & E-Magazin

Werbefenster

Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

Juni 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mai    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

TWITTER

Händlerbund Watch-Blog

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

eCommerce Logistik-Day

Seitenübersicht

    Großprojekt für JÖBSTL East in BHUTAN

Großprojekt für JÖBSTL East in BHUTAN

den ganzen Artikel lesen
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. LOGISTIK express Fachzeitschrift • Newsportal • B2B Firmensuche • eCommerce Logistik-Day
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...