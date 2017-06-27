DVSA to crack down on emission cheats
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency is to launch roadside checks in August in a crack-down on operators and drivers using cheat devices to get round emissions legislation.
Common cheats include:
- using devices designed to stop emissions control systems from working
- removing the diesel particulate filter or trap
- using cheap, fake emission reduction devices or diesel exhaust fluid
- using illegal engine modifications which result in excessive emissions
- removing or bypassing the exhaust gas recirculation valve.
The DVSA will force the driver and operator to have the emissions system fixed within ten days. Failure to comply risks a fine and immediate immobilisation. For repeat or more serious incidents of emissions fraud or tampering, the DVSA will take the vehicle off the road immediately, in addition to levying a fine.
The agency will also investigate any GB operators caught cheating emissions and pass its findings to the Traffic Commissioners.
Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “I welcome this crackdown on rogue hauliers who cheat the system by installing bogus devices which lead to increased pollution. There has rightly been a huge public outcry against car manufacturers that have been cheating emissions standards, and the same rule should apply here too.”
Source: logisticsmanager.com