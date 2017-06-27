DVSA to crack down on emission cheats

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency is to launch roadside checks in August in a crack-down on operators and drivers using cheat devices to get round emissions legislation.

Common cheats include:

using devices designed to stop emissions control systems from working

removing the diesel particulate filter or trap

using cheap, fake emission reduction devices or diesel exhaust fluid

using illegal engine modifications which result in excessive emissions

removing or bypassing the exhaust gas recirculation valve.

The DVSA will force the driver and operator to have the emissions system fixed within ten days. Failure to comply risks a fine and immediate immobilisation. For repeat or more serious incidents of emissions fraud or tampering, the DVSA will take the vehicle off the road immediately, in addition to levying a fine.

The agency will also investigate any GB operators caught cheating emissions and pass its findings to the Traffic Commissioners.

Transport minister Jesse Norman said: “I welcome this crackdown on rogue hauliers who cheat the system by installing bogus devices which lead to increased pollution. There has rightly been a huge public outcry against car manufacturers that have been cheating emissions standards, and the same rule should apply here too.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com