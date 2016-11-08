ECS and UNIT45 launch the 34 EU pallets container

ECS European Containers, the Zeebrugge based full container loads specialist, will present its brand new and unique 34 euro pallets container at the exhibition ‘Intermodal Europe’, which will take place from 15 until 17 November 2016 in Rotterdam.Supplied by UNIT45, the 34 euro pallets container is a major breakthrough in transport, adding an extra pallet to the successful 45 foot container.

This special container has been developed and manufactured by UNIT45 in close collaboration with ECS European Containers. UNIT45 engineers supervised the manufacturing process at the factory and liaised with classification surveyors to ensure that the container meets international regulatory requirements. The company has also arranged delivery from thefactory to the location nominated by ECS European Containers.

ECS’s core activities are full container loads across Europe with special competencies in short sea connecting the UK and Ireland, with mainland Europe, as far as going to Turkey. It operates a fleet of 6,000 European Standard Containers and 1,000 European refrigerated containers.

To its already impressive fleet, ECS will add a first batch of 1,000 34 pallet standard containers as of the beginning of next year. Fully in line with its Creating Sustainable and Reliable logistics mission, it comes down to less cargo on the road and thus being one of the biggest rail enablers, creating less empty mileage, a better environment and a perfect place to work.

ECS and UNIT45 have applied environmental-friendly waterborne paint on its new containers as well as bamboo flooring, all of which will improve its carbon footprint significantly.

www.ecs.be.

Source: oevz.com/en