Egger to optimise dispatch handling in Unterradlberg

Chipboards producer Egger has launched an improvement program at the plant in St. Pölten-Unterradlberg to optimise the supply of raw materials and the collection of finished products after completion of the production process.

“We also work together with a specialist in the field of logistics process optimisation to make the delivery to our destinations as much on schedule as possible,” says Walter Schiegl, managing director responsible for production and innovation.

Egger operates a factory in Unterradlberg with 400 employees and an annual production volume of some 650,000 cubic meters of wood materials. The current measures are of great importance, as the company is shipping 120,000 cubic meters annually of coated chipboard in container to overseas, especially to Japan, China and North America. The shipments leave Unterradlberg by rail – mostly towards Hamburg and partly to Koper.

The chipboard plant of Fritz Egger in Unterradlberg is part of the Egger group, a leading international provider of wood materials with its headquarters in St. Johann in Tyrol. The family business founded in 1961 operates about 17 European production sites with 7,800 employees.

Every year the Egger group produces 7.7 million cubic meters of wood products, including lumber. This resulted in a group turnover of EUR 2.34 billion in the financial year 2015/16.

www.egger.com; www.wirtschaftspressedienst.com

Source: oevz.com/en