Eimskip acquires reefer logistics company Mareco in Belgium

Eimskip has strengthened its position in worldwide reefer logistics services by acquiring 80 per cent of the forwarding company Mareco N.V. The company was founded in 2002 and its headquarters are located in Antwerp, Belgium. The current management team will continue to own a 20 per cent share in the company and will manage its operations. Mareco employs 26 people in two locations, 22 in Antwerp and four in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mareco focuses on reefer logistics services, especially export to West, Central and South Africa from all over the world. Main commodities are seafood, chicken, pork and beef. The company’s annual revenue amounts to approximately EUR 60 million, with EBITDA ratio of 5-6 per cent and it transports about 32,000 TEU per year.

The acquisition is estimated EUR 16.6 million, subject to the company’s financial results for the year 2016, and is financed with cash and debt. Mareco will become a part of the Eimskip group as from the beginning of this year.

Eimskip is a leading transportation company in the North Atlantic with connections to international markets and is specialized in worldwide freight forwarding services, with the vision of providing excellence in transportation solutions and services. It was founded in 1914 and is a publicly traded company with its shares listed at Nasdaq Iceland. The company runs a network of 60 offices in 20 countries, operates 20 vessels and has around 1,680 employees. Approximately half of the company’s revenue comes from operations outside Iceland.

www.eimskip.com

Source: oevz.com/en