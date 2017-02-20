Ekol expands in Poland

International logistics operator Ekol Logistics is expanding with a new warehouse in Koninko, Poland. The new facility is a cross-dock warehouse that will be used for international groupage transports.

“The total available capacity in our new warehouse is 2,100 m sq,” said Marcin Trawczyński, Ekol branch manager in Poznań. “We have seven loading ramps and one entry gate.

“The warehouse is heated and it can service various product groups. Apart from a cross-dock, the new location has a logistics warehouse with the possibility to install high-storage racking system.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com