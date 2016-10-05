Ekol expands into Finished Vehicle Logistics

The expertise and experience of Ekol in Automotive Parts Logistics, a significant contributor to Ekol’s current business volume, will be employed in its first foray into Finished Vehicle Logistics as of October 2016. Ufuk Kececioglu, an authority in this segment, has been appointed as the General Manager of Finished Vehicle Logistics.

Ufuk Keçecioğlu had served in various senior positions at Omsan Logistics since 2001. Since starting his career at Uyum Tekstil, he has earned 28 years of experience in the industry. Following a short period at Profilo Holding, he worked at the logistics department of Tofaş from 1993 until 2001.

Ufuk Keçecioğlu graduated from the Industrial Engineering Department of Yıldız Technical University in 1988, and is fluent in English.

Ekol is a logistics operator that began its operations in 1990. The company is listed among the pioneering suppliers of integrated logistics services in Turkey and Europe with its distribution centers with 750,000 m² indoor areas in Turkey, Germany, Italy, Greece, France, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Romania, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Iran, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, and more than 6,500 multinational staff.

Ekol is the owner of 5 Ro-Ro vessels and 5,500 transport means belong to company as well. Thanks to the intermodal solutions it saves 230 000 trees every month.

Source: oevz.com/en