Ekol Logistics expands network in Poland

Despite being present on the Polish market only since May 2015, the Turkish logistics provider Ekol already employs more than 60 people. The estimated turnover in this country for 2016 is EUR 16 million. Now the company has just opened another warehouse in Koninko (near Poznań).

The new facility with a total available capacity of 2,100 sqm is a cross-dock warehouse used for international groupage transports. It is located near the A2 motorway (East – West) close to a railway terminal, is heated and has seven loading ramps. The new location is a part of the company policy to offer a wide range of intermodal services.

“In addition to Sosnowiec, this new warehouse close to Poznań, is our second investment in a cross-dock in Poland. In 2017 we will also open a warehouse in Wrocław. It is worth mentioning we have 5 branches in Poland already in: Sosnowiec, Poznan, Wrocław, Łódź and Warsaw, in next few weeks we will open also 6th one in Tychy. Shipments sent from Turkey or Greece to Poland are transported by a Ro-Ro ferry from Istanbul (with a stop in Lavrio, near Athens) to the port of Trieste. The next leg of the route is covered by train to Ostrava from where they are transported by road to Sosnowiec. Currently we offer 8 regular weekly rail connections between Ostrava and Trieste”, says Artur Pohl, Country Manager, Ekol Poland.

Intermodal solutions offered by Ekol are supported by additional services such as domestic and international road transport (for various shipment volumes), contract logistics and specialized customs services. Right now Ekol has own companies in 14 countries with over 5,500 transport means belonging to the company. In addition to that there are 48 weekly block trains between Trieste and Cologne, Kiel or Ludwigshafen in Germany, Trieste and Ostrava in the Czech Republic, and Paris and Seté in France.

www.ekol.com

Source: oevz.com/en