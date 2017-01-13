LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Emirates Airline to launch daily flights to Zagreb from June

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Emirates Airline to launch daily flights to Zagreb from June

Emirates Airline to launch daily flights to Zagreb from June
Januar 13
07:58 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Emirates Airline will expand its European network by adding a daily flight from Dubai to Zagreb from June 1, 2017. The new destination will be served by a Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the only wide-body service operating to/from the capital of Croatia.

The new Emirates flights will also benefit trade and commerce in the southeast Europe region and even the southern regions of Hungary and Austria, offering businesses opportunities in the Middle East and beyond. Emirates’ daily 777 service will also offer up to 16 tonnes of cargo per flight, opening up access to more global markets for Croatian exports, and to support international trade.

“Emirates has had a commercial presence in Croatia since 2003, so to launch regular flights to Zagreb is a natural progression. We are also committed to our contribution to growing the trade between Croatia and Dubai, through flights to destinations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific,” said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Flight EK129 departs in Dubai at 8:15 hours and arrives in Zagreb at 12:20 hours. The return flight EK130 is departing Zagreb at 15:35 hours and arriving in Dubai International Airport at 23:05 hours, local time respectively.

Emirates has been serving Austria since 2004. Two daily flights from Vienna connect to more than 150 destinations on six continents. Emirates SkyCargo carries export goods from Austria, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals or crystal goods to destinations in the Near and Middle East, Africa and Asia.

www.emirates.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Emirates☑ Flughafen✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum
Teilen

Heft LE-4-2016

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...