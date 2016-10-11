Europe Net and Wirecard release new prepaid card for forwarders

Europe Net, a subsidiary of ADAC Truck Service, is to offer its customers the Europe Net Service Card in cooperation with Wirecard from now on. The new prepaid card can be used for breakdown and workshop services as well as at domestic and international petrol stations. Fleet managers can top up their balance in real time, allowing professional drivers to make on-site payments in emergencies.

The scheme is being launched in Germany, with a gradual Europe-wide expansion planned in the various relevant currencies. As a full service bank, Wirecard Bank AG issues credit cards in all 33 SEPA countries, providing both issuing and acceptance from a single source.

Together with Europe Net, which offers a 24-hour breakdown hotline for truck drivers, support is now arranged for breakdowns or mobility needs, while at the same time guaranteeing payment. A predefined balance can be made available to the driver promptly on the prepaid card as emergency aid to replace unsecured cheque payments. In addition, specifying chosen merchant groups ensures that the payments can only be used for the intended purpose.

Christoph Walter, Chairman of the Board at Europe Net: “The Europe Net Service Card is designed for fleet operators who value safety and transparency when it comes to cashless payments. For example, it is very useful for sudden or very expensive repairs. We are delighted to operate this project, which was developed specifically for the needs of our customers, together with Wirecard.”

Kathrin Klausa, Head of Product Management for Travel & Mobility at Wirecard: “The Service Card is extremely effective, practical and safe for both forwarders and drivers. In addition, any unused credit is paid back after the transaction so that no financial damage is incurred should the card be lost or stolen. Consequently, together with Europe Net, we are making a contribution to the smooth-running of transport services.”

