LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Ewals Cargo Care acquires Quehenberger Logistics NL B.V.

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Ewals Cargo Care acquires Quehenberger Logistics NL B.V.

Ewals Cargo Care acquires Quehenberger Logistics NL B.V.
Januar 30
08:15 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Per 1 January 2017, Ewals Cargo Care has agreed to acquire Quehenberger Logistics NL BV in Weert. This acquisition broadens and strengthens the services of Ewals Groupage B.V. (the groupage provider within Ewals Cargo Care) in Eastern Europe and Turkey, in addition to the current operations in Central and Southern Europe.

As from 27 January 2017, the location in Weert will continue under the separate entity Ewals Groupage East B.V. The acquisition creates a direct corridor to the countries Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey, to which a frequent weekly service is maintained.

The decision of Quehenberger Logistics to sell the Dutch operations is in line with their  corporate strategy to focus on the development in their core regions in Central- and Eastern Europe. Quehenberger Logistics with its Headquarters in Strasswalchen, Austria, is a privately-owned, medium-sized quality service provider of Transportmanagement Solutions, Global Air & Ocean Freight and Contract Logistics. The company employs 2.700 people at 87 locations in 18 countries.

For more than 100 years Ewals Cargo Care has been providing logistics services. With 2,000 employees in 15 countries, 3,000 trailers and 500 trucks the company arranges over 5,000 transports daily within Europe and further afield. Half of these are carried out using an intermodal Mega Huckepack fleet.

Ewals Cargo Care is a fourth generation family company with an annual turnover of over EUR 600 million. The headquarters is located in Tegelen, The Netherlands.

www.ewals.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
☑ Quehenberger✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Freier Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift on Demand

Werbefenster

Newsarchiv

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Kategorien

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...