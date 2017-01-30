Ewals Cargo Care acquires Quehenberger Logistics NL B.V.

Per 1 January 2017, Ewals Cargo Care has agreed to acquire Quehenberger Logistics NL BV in Weert. This acquisition broadens and strengthens the services of Ewals Groupage B.V. (the groupage provider within Ewals Cargo Care) in Eastern Europe and Turkey, in addition to the current operations in Central and Southern Europe.

As from 27 January 2017, the location in Weert will continue under the separate entity Ewals Groupage East B.V. The acquisition creates a direct corridor to the countries Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey, to which a frequent weekly service is maintained.

The decision of Quehenberger Logistics to sell the Dutch operations is in line with their corporate strategy to focus on the development in their core regions in Central- and Eastern Europe. Quehenberger Logistics with its Headquarters in Strasswalchen, Austria, is a privately-owned, medium-sized quality service provider of Transportmanagement Solutions, Global Air & Ocean Freight and Contract Logistics. The company employs 2.700 people at 87 locations in 18 countries.

For more than 100 years Ewals Cargo Care has been providing logistics services. With 2,000 employees in 15 countries, 3,000 trailers and 500 trucks the company arranges over 5,000 transports daily within Europe and further afield. Half of these are carried out using an intermodal Mega Huckepack fleet.

Ewals Cargo Care is a fourth generation family company with an annual turnover of over EUR 600 million. The headquarters is located in Tegelen, The Netherlands.

Source: oevz.com/en