FedEx electric vans for Belgium

FedEx is to introduce all-electric Nissan e-NV200 vehicles for pickups and deliveries in the areas of Ghent, Brussels and Antwerp.

Erik Uljee vice president, ground operations Benelux, said: “When it comes to road network and transport, Belgium is a key player.

“ Our first priority is to reduce overall mileage by optimising routes. We match vehicles to journey based on load volume and route length, and plot the shortest routes. We also apply our logistics expertise to reduce empty miles when vans travel with less than optimal loading. As major cities with important last-mile deliveries, Antwerp, Ghent and Brussels offer the perfect opportunity for the Nissan e-NV200 vans.”

In 2015, FedEx had 447 hybrid vehicles; 1,176 electric vehicles and 55 hydrogen-fueled vehicles globally.

In Belgium, FedEx currently has a total of 150 vehicles and as of this month, five zero-emission all-electric Nissan e-NV200 vans.

“The Nissan e-NV200 vans not only help reduce CO2 emissions, they are also quieter, which is generally a big issue in urban areas,” said Patrick Roedolf, senior manager, Operations, Clearance & Brokerage Benelux, FedEx Express.

Source: logisticsmanager.com