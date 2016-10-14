“Cead Mile Failte” (A Hundred Thousand Welcomes)

The Fiata World Congress 2016 got off to a flying start in Dublin on October 5. The theme of the Conference – ”Ireland: Where Networking Comes Naturally” – brings together some 600 delegates from all corners of the world.

In recognition of information technology’s crucial role in freight forwarding and supply chain management, and Dublin being home to leading IT firms such as Google, Facebook and Linked In, many of the conference sessions will focus on how this technology can further enhance our industry’s contribution to world trade and commerce.

The event is organized by the Irish Freight Forwarders Association (IFFA) which has recently celebrated its 50th year in existence and next year we will celebrate our 50th year as a member of FIATA.

Freight Forwarding began in Ireland in the mid 1920’s when Lep Transport set up operations in Dublin. There were some further local additions during the 1930’s but it was not until foreign direct investment in the 60s and 70s, that an upsurge in the number of freight forwarders took place. To-day, in spite of amalgamations over recent years the association has over 110 full trading members.

Since the late 1970s training of staff members has played an important part in the activities. In fact, Certificates of Competence in Freight Forwarding were presented to successful participants of freight forwarding courses during the last FIATA Congress held in Dublin, in 1981. Since 1995, IFFA has offered the FIATA validated Diploma in Freight Forwarding.