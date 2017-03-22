LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Fowler Welch automates trailer loading for Mars

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Fowler Welch automates trailer loading for Mars

Fowler Welch automates trailer loading for Mars
März 22
16:34 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Fowler Welch has added ten automated pallet delivery trailers to its fleet for Mars.

The APD system enables loading or unloading all 26 pallets on the trailer in around one minute.

The trailers work with automated equipment at factories and warehouses to provide efficient delivery and despatch, but can only be used at locations that have the mechanical system to use them.

They were designed in collaboration with Cartwright and with the support of Mars. The refrigerated trailers can be loaded either by Automated Pallet Delivery or by conventional methods such as pallet trucks.

Peter Freemantle, factory logistics controller at Mars said: “By working together with Fowler Welch, we have developed an efficient and sustainable solution, which is completely aligned with our Five Principles, requiring the efficient use of resources and creating a mutual benefit for all.”

John Kerrigan, chief operating officer at Fowler Welch, said: “By listening to our customer throughout the process, we were able to respond and deliver a bespoke solution that is expected to reduce empty running by 252,000 miles per year and show a reduction in carbon emissions of 310,000 kg per year”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: MarsSupportTEN
Teilen
B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

Hören statt Lesen

|

⌂ Text translater

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

TWITTER

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Kategorie

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...