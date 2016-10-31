LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Freightliner invests £3.5m

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Freightliner invests £3.5m

Freightliner invests £3.5m
Oktober 31
16:52 2016
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Freightliner has invested £3.5million in a new fleet of ten RS4531CH Hyster reach stackers in a deal with Briggs Equipment, who supplied the trucks.

107686“We’re a large, safety critical organisation with multiple sites across the country so we need an equipment and engineering services partner we can trust,” said Peter Thompson, chief terminals engineer, at Freightliner. “Briggs was awarded this key contract because of its commitment to providing a safe and reliable solution in a challenging environment.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr
Teilen

Werbefenster

Presseservice-Upload

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

November 2016
M D M D F S S
« Okt    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

B2B Firmensuche + Netzwerk

B2B Firmensuche

Werden Sie Teil unseres B2B-Netzwerks.

Registrieren Sie sich als Anbieter
innovativer Produkte und Dienstleistungen.

b2b.logistik-express

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

TWITTER

B2B Messen & Events Kalender

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikzentrum Supply Chain Management Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Telematik Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung
© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...