Freightliner invests £3.5m

Freightliner has invested £3.5million in a new fleet of ten RS4531CH Hyster reach stackers in a deal with Briggs Equipment, who supplied the trucks.

“We’re a large, safety critical organisation with multiple sites across the country so we need an equipment and engineering services partner we can trust,” said Peter Thompson, chief terminals engineer, at Freightliner. “Briggs was awarded this key contract because of its commitment to providing a safe and reliable solution in a challenging environment.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com