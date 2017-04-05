LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Freightmaster chooses MAN trucks

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Freightmaster chooses MAN trucks

Freightmaster chooses MAN trucks
April 05
16:59 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Four new MAN TGX Extras have been chosen to join Freightmaster’s fleet.

Transport director Gary Lloyd said:“We run 12 trucks in total and all but one is MAN,” said Gary Lloyd, transport director at Freightmaster. “I like to see uniformity in the fleet and I do think MAN is a quality marque, they are not over stylised and are simply good no-nonsense vehicles.

MAN sales executive Sam Jeffery said: “The vehicles are being supplied on a five-year contract hire and come with a gold standard repair and maintenance package, allowing the customer total peace of mind.

“We are delighted that Gary and Freightmaster rate MAN so highly and recognise that they deliver excellent economy and quality and look forward to continued business with them.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: MANOEM
Teilen

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Text translater

Text suchen

Text vorlesen

|

VERZEICHNIS.LOGISTIK-EXPRESS

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

B2B.LOGISTIK-EXPRESS

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

B2B Firmensuche Angebot

Sie möchten Ihr Unternehmen multimedial hervorheben? So übermitteln Sie uns Ihre Wünsche.





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Werbefenster

Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert 6.000 Logistikaffine fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

Kategorien

Archive

April 2017
M D M D F S S
« Mrz    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Ihre Meinung interessiert uns ….

Wie gefällt Ihnen unser Informationsangebot? Geben Sie uns Ihr Feedback!  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

TWITTER

Cross Media Angebot

Sie interessieren sich für unser Exklusives Presseservice mit Social Media Postings oder für einen Cross Media Mix (Fachzeitschrift + Werbebanner)? So erstellen wir Ihnen gerne ein individuelles Werbeangebot.





Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Seitenübersicht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...