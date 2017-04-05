Freightmaster chooses MAN trucks

Four new MAN TGX Extras have been chosen to join Freightmaster’s fleet.

Transport director Gary Lloyd said:“We run 12 trucks in total and all but one is MAN,” said Gary Lloyd, transport director at Freightmaster. “I like to see uniformity in the fleet and I do think MAN is a quality marque, they are not over stylised and are simply good no-nonsense vehicles.

MAN sales executive Sam Jeffery said: “The vehicles are being supplied on a five-year contract hire and come with a gold standard repair and maintenance package, allowing the customer total peace of mind.

“We are delighted that Gary and Freightmaster rate MAN so highly and recognise that they deliver excellent economy and quality and look forward to continued business with them.”

