Frictionless border is top priority

A frictionless border between the UK and the EU post-Brexit is the top priority for BIFA and Agency Sector Manager, according to ASM chairman Peter MacSwiney.

BIFA and ASM are dealing with government agencies through the Joint Customs Clearance Committee (JCCC).

MacSwiney told delegates at t Brexit Briefing that one of the most important elements is to prevent delays at the borders so that “we do not get a traffic jam from Paris to Stoke-on-Trent. This means we need the goods Customs cleared before they reach the ferry or Channel Tunnel.”

Some government regulatory bodies are resistant to that and MacSwiney noted that when Prime Minister Theresa May speaks about Brexit, she is very controlled until she hits the word ‘Customs’.

“This is quite worrying, especially as it seems the Customs agenda will have to wait until the issues of people and who owes what to who have been sorted out.”

He pointed out the UK has spent the last 40 years aligning its systems with those of the rest of Europe so “it would be a shame to throw that all away – to put it mildly.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com