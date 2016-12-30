From January 2017: Truck toll with pollutant surcharge in Austria

“The new truck toll system makes the toll transparent and brings more true costs. This is an important step to shift trucks from road to rail, thus making road transport more environmentally friendly,” said Transport Minister Jörg Leichtfried.

In addition to the base amount per kilometer, a surcharge for air and noise pollution must be paid on the major road network as of 1 January 2017. The additional costs will vary depending on the EURO emission class of the vehicle. The difference between the dirtiest vehicle class EURO 0-III and the cleanest vehicle class EURO VI is about 20 percent.

A two-axle truck of the EURO VI class must pay 17.80 cents net per kilometer, trucks of the classes 0-III must pay 22.29 cents per kilometer. The pollutant surcharge is based on the infrastructure costs directive of the European Union.

The additional revenue through the new truck toll is estimated at EUR 40 to 50 million per year. The revenue is earmarked for measures to make transport environmentally friendlier.

www.bmvit.gv.at

Source: oevz.com/en