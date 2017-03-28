Fronius Li-ion charging system for Linde

Fronius Perfect Charging has developed a series of battery charging systems for Linde that are specially designed for use with lithium-ion batteries.

The systems are available in the 9 kW and 18 kW power categories. Linde offers five different counterbalance trucks with load capacities of between 1.4 and 1.8 tonnes, equipped with lithium-ion batteries from 13.1 to 45.7 kWh.

The charging time can be reduced to as little as 50 minutes, depending on the strength of the charger and the size of the battery – for lead-acid batteries, this is normally between seven and eight hours.

Opportunity charging is possible at any time without damaging the battery.

Users can purchase the new devices as part of a complete system, which also consists of one of five Linde forklift truck models with a Li-ion battery.

Source: logisticsmanager.com