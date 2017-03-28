LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Fronius Li-ion charging system for Linde

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Fronius Li-ion charging system for Linde

Fronius Li-ion charging system for Linde
März 28
16:48 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Fronius Perfect Charging has developed a series of battery charging systems for Linde that are specially designed for use with lithium-ion batteries.

The systems are available in the 9 kW and 18 kW power categories. Linde offers five different counterbalance trucks with load capacities of between 1.4 and 1.8 tonnes, equipped with lithium-ion batteries from 13.1 to 45.7 kWh.

The charging time can be reduced to as little as 50 minutes, depending on the strength of the charger and the size of the battery – for lead-acid batteries, this is normally between seven and eight hours.

Opportunity charging is possible at any time without damaging the battery.

Users can purchase the new devices as part of a complete system, which also consists of one of five Linde forklift truck models with a Li-ion battery.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: FroniusNews: KION GroupNews: Linde MHTruck
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Bestes Produkt – LogiMAT 2017

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Neues Service

|

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file
B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

b2b.logistik-express

B2B Firmensuche

B2B Firmensuche

Sie möchten Ihre Logistik optimieren?

Finden Sie
Logistikpartner!

verzeichnis.logistik-express

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

Kategorien

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

TWITTER

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

Kategorie

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...