Full up at Basildon

Full up at Basildon

Full up at Basildon
Januar 03
16:17 2017
The last speculative warehouse at ProLogis Park Basildon has been snapped up by Swan Commercial Services, a subsidiary of Swan Housing Association.

The 74,850 sq ft unit known as DC1 will be used to manufacture housing modules for on-site assembly

The unit, which has achieved BREEAM ‘Excellent’ accreditation and an EPC ‘A’ rating, was built speculatively and the lease was signed on completion. The first phase of Prologis Park Basildon was taken by Costa Coffee for its new Paradise Street coffee roastery, which will open in spring 2017 and the site is now fully occupied.

Glenny and CBRE advised Prologis.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Januar 2017
