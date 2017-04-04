Gebrüder Weiss emphasises on intercontinental operations

Gebrüder Weiss is taking the next step in line with its brand strategy reorientation of the air and sea freight division: The former Weiss-Röhlig locations in Canada, the Arab Emirates, Vietnam, China, Taiwan and Japan will operate uniformly under the Gebrüder Weiss brand as of 1 July 2017.

In addition to this, the company will open five additional offices in strategically important markets by 3 April 2017: Among these are two new air and sea freight offices in Germany. The two offices, with a total of 40 employees, are located at the central transport hubs of the Port of Hamburg (sea freight) and Frankfurt Airport (air freight).

Gebrüder Weiss is opening two additional offices at the world’s third and fourth largest container ports: Hong Kong and Shenzhen. The on-site services of the 26 employees include warehouse logistics in addition to air and sea freight services. The services at the existing Gebrüder Weiss logistics location in Singapore will also be expanded to include air and sea freight. Consequently, the number of employees will increase from 12 to 16.

The logistics company will open a fifth location with four new employees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; this branch will also offer customs clearance in addition to air and sea freight. The location on the Arabian Peninsula complements the existing branch in Dubai. Due to their ideal geographic locations and structural conditions, both Emirates have established themselves as hubs for international air and sea freight traffic and are continuing to grow.

Along with the new offices, Gebrüder Weiss operates around 60 of its own air and sea freight locations in 23 countries throughout the world, from Vancouver to Zurich and from Moscow to Shanghai and Tokyo. Of the approximately 6,500 Gebrüder Weiss employees, 859 persons work in the Air & Sea division, the majority of which are in Europe (352 persons) and in the Chinese branches (278 persons). In addition to air and sea freight transport, the established service portfolio also includes logistics solutions at many locations.

“We are developing the Gebrüder Weiss brand even more extensively throughout the world and positioning ourselves as a globally operating full-service logistics company. The expansion of our international network of locations at the present time is a logical step for us,” says Heinz Senger-Weiss, Air & Sea Board Member at Gebrüder Weiss.

Gebrüder Weiss, in cooperation with Röhlig, had already announced the renaming of all Weiss-Röhlig locations in December 2016. Depending on who owns them, the branches will be named either “Gebrüder Weiss” or “Röhlig”. The aim of both companies is to continue to grow with their products globally and to independently assert their respective brands on an international scale. Their business relationships with partners and customers will remain unaffected by these measures, as the companies will continue their operative cooperation.

www.gw-world.com

Source: oevz.com/en