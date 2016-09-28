Gebrüder Weiss invested 6 million in Esslingen

The transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss formally inaugurated its new handling facility at its location in Esslingen near Stuttgart on 23 September. Some 70 guests, including representatives of local companies, attended the ceremony.

Equipped with improved soundproofing, energy-efficient lighting and a state-of-the-art CCTV system, the new warehouse meets the highest standards in terms of technology, security and environmental protection. Approximately EUR 6 million have been invested in the expansion project.

“By concentrating our handling activities in Esslingen, we have considerably simplified our transport processes in Baden-Württemberg,” said Jochen Gonser, Branch Manager of Gebrüder Weiss Esslingen about the advantages of the new concept. Until the beginning of this year, the goods to be handled were distributed across several locations in the region. The current solution enables the logistics experts to cut about 30 regional truck runs per day.

Gebrüder Weiss currently employs 240 members of staff at the Esslingen location, around 50 of these in the cargo handling terminal. The facility has good transport connections, since it is located directly on the B10 main road and close to the A8 motorway. The established range of services includes general cargo transports throughout Europe with approximately 80 direct transports as well as partial and full loads.

Over the last few years, Gebrüder Weiss has not only expanded its transport services to Eastern Europe but also increasingly toward Central Asia – along the former Silk Road. “Our customers are already profitting from our seamless network of locations between southern Germany and China,” said Jochen Gonser. The 150 locations of the parent company worldwide include branches in Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan and China.

Source: oevz.com/en