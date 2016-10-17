Gebrüder Weiss investing EUR 3 million in southern Germany

Gebrüder Weiss held the ground-breaking ceremony for a new logistics terminal at its branch in Aldingen/Tuttlingen in Southern Germany on 13 October. The terminal is set to supplement the existing 2,550 m² handling facility at the location. Approximately EUR 3 million have been invested in the expansion project.

“We have been offering logistics solutions since 2014 and demand is constantly increasing,” says Fabian Lubitz, Branch Office Manager at Gebrüder Weiss Aldingen, in explanation of the expansion.

A modern logistics terminal with a total floor area of about 30,000 m² is to be built by early 2017. The facility covering 3,000 m² can accommodate a further 2,500 pallet bays and 1,500 m² of warehouse space for especially bulky goods. The customers come mainly from the automotive, mechanical engineering, electronics and electrical sectors, as well as from the food industry.

The Swabian branch has been operating since 2013. Through its general cargo cooperation Cargo-Trans-Logistics (CTL), the transport and logistics company delivers throughout Germany within 24 hours.

Regular transports to Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy and the whole of Eastern Europe are also included in the transport services provided by Gebrüder Weiss in Aldingen. The company currently has about 60 employees at the location and, in view of the expansion of the logistics operation, is creating further jobs.

Source: oevz.com/en