LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Gebrüder Weiss: René Stranz is new Country Manager for Slovakia

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Gebrüder Weiss: René Stranz is new Country Manager for Slovakia

Gebrüder Weiss: René Stranz is new Country Manager for Slovakia
Februar 07
07:57 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

René Stranz is the new Country Manager of Gebrüder Weiss Slovakia. Born in Styria, he has been responsible for the management and further development of nationwide transport and logistics services since the beginning of 2017. The 30-year old logistics expert reports from Senec (Bratislava) directly to Jürgen Bauer, Director and Regional Manager East of the transport and logistics company.

Gebrüder Weiss has been operating its own locations in Slovakia since 1993 and now has four branches there with about 150 employees. The range of services extends from land transport, air and sea freight and customs clearance to logistics solutions. The majority of the customers is operating in the high-tech and automotive sectors. In 2017 the company aims to expand its fulfilment solutions for the e-commerce sector and home delivery service (B2C) in Slovakia.

René Stranz has 10 years of experience in the logistics sector and was most recently in charge of the Gebrüder Weiss branch in Senec. Before that, he was responsible for the management and expansion of logistics solutions.

With around 6,500 employees, 150 company-owned locations and a turnover of EUR 1.28 billion in 2015, Gebrüder Weiss ranks among the leading transport and logistics companies in Europe. In addition to its core business of overland transport, air & sea freight and logistics, the company also operates a number of highly specialised industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria.

www.gw-world.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Teilen

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ Presseservice-Upload

  • Presseservice-Upload
  • Login
  • Exklusives Presseservice
  • Newsletter Presseservice
  • Newsarchiv
      • Kategorie
      Add another file
      Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
       

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Fachzeitschrift

  • Übersicht LE Ausgaben
  • Desktop LE 4/2016
  • E-Paper (Desktop) LE 4/2016
  • PDF Download (Phone) LE 4/2016
  • On Demand (Blurb) LE 4/2016
  • iPad App (Apple)
  • Newsletter + Social Media
  • Desktop Presseservice
    •  

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    ⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

    ⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

    Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

    Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

    Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

    Betreff

    Ihre Nachricht

    ⌂ Werbefenster

    Archive

    Februar 2017
    M D M D F S S
    « Jan    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728  

    Kategorien

    Schlagwörter

    DB Schenker DHL Group eCommerce Flughafen Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik Intralogistik: Lagertechnik Intralogistik: Outsourcing Intralogistik: Software KEP-Dienste Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer Logistik: Facilities Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse Logistik: Flughafen Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft Logistik: Vereine + Cluster Logistikzentrum Supply Chain Management Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt Transportlogistik: Spediteure Transportlogistik: Telematik Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

    Most Viewed Posts

    © 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
    Designed by Orange Themes

    Laden...

    Fenster schließen

    Bitte warten...

    Bitte warten...