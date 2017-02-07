Gebrüder Weiss: René Stranz is new Country Manager for Slovakia

René Stranz is the new Country Manager of Gebrüder Weiss Slovakia. Born in Styria, he has been responsible for the management and further development of nationwide transport and logistics services since the beginning of 2017. The 30-year old logistics expert reports from Senec (Bratislava) directly to Jürgen Bauer, Director and Regional Manager East of the transport and logistics company.

Gebrüder Weiss has been operating its own locations in Slovakia since 1993 and now has four branches there with about 150 employees. The range of services extends from land transport, air and sea freight and customs clearance to logistics solutions. The majority of the customers is operating in the high-tech and automotive sectors. In 2017 the company aims to expand its fulfilment solutions for the e-commerce sector and home delivery service (B2C) in Slovakia.

René Stranz has 10 years of experience in the logistics sector and was most recently in charge of the Gebrüder Weiss branch in Senec. Before that, he was responsible for the management and expansion of logistics solutions.

With around 6,500 employees, 150 company-owned locations and a turnover of EUR 1.28 billion in 2015, Gebrüder Weiss ranks among the leading transport and logistics companies in Europe. In addition to its core business of overland transport, air & sea freight and logistics, the company also operates a number of highly specialised industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria.

Source: oevz.com/en