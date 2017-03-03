LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Gefco expands with Antwerp site

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Gefco expands with Antwerp site

Gefco expands with Antwerp site
März 03
16:14 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen
image_pdfimage_print

Gefco has opened a freight forwarding office and warehouse in Antwerp, Belgium. The branch will focus on ocean and air activities.

The new site will be the flagship branch of its freight forwarding operation in Belgium.

“My team and I are proud to be part of the growing Gefco family and to take part in the development of its Freight Forwarding activity,” says Dave Minnebach, overseas Belgium director. “Our customers will greatly benefit from this evolution, which comes with a state-of-the-art IT system connecting all our offices anywhere in the world. Gefco is in a perfect position to service our customers with a quality level exceeding industry’s standards.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
ForwardingFreightNews: GefcoWarehouse
Teilen

⌂ Text translater

Read the English text

Deutschen Text vorlesen

⌂ Fachzeitschrift LE-1-2017

ISBN: 9781366337115

⌂ Presseservice

PresseservicePressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Exklusive Presseservice. Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich und informiert fachlich, sachlich, aktuell.

⌂ BEITRAG EINREICHEN

⌂ LOGIN ⌂ PRESSESERVICE-UPLOAD
    Kategorie
    Add another file
    Vielen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
     

⌂ Werbefenster

⌂ Newsletter Presseservice

⌂ Werbefenster

Archive

März 2017
M D M D F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Kategorien

⌂ Werbefenster

Most Viewed Posts

Presseservice-Upload

Kategorie
Add another file

Kategorie

⌂ Angebot & Nachfrage

Für Fragen sowie für ein werbliches Angebot stehen wir Ihnen allzeit gern zur Verfügung.  

Ihr Name (Pflichtfeld)

Ihre E-Mail-Adresse (Pflichtfeld)

Betreff

Ihre Nachricht

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...