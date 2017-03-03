Gefco expands with Antwerp site

Gefco has opened a freight forwarding office and warehouse in Antwerp, Belgium. The branch will focus on ocean and air activities.

The new site will be the flagship branch of its freight forwarding operation in Belgium.

“My team and I are proud to be part of the growing Gefco family and to take part in the development of its Freight Forwarding activity,” says Dave Minnebach, overseas Belgium director. “Our customers will greatly benefit from this evolution, which comes with a state-of-the-art IT system connecting all our offices anywhere in the world. Gefco is in a perfect position to service our customers with a quality level exceeding industry’s standards.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com