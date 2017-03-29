GLS: Austrians want environmentally friendly parcel delivery

A new study commissioned by GLS Austria visualises what Austrian customers expect from parcel delivery companies. 75 percent of the more than 500 Austrians polled in the survey said they wish for more sustainable parcel services. According to the survey conducted by Marketagent.com one in two young adults between 18 and 29 thinks it is very relevant that parcel delivery companies operate sustainably.

Since 2008, GLS has been implementing actions to protect the environment within the scope of its Think Green Initiative, as e.g. the delivery by cargo bycycles and eco-depots, as they are currently established in Vorarlberg. Overall, the parcel delivery company had been able to reduce the emissions per parcel in the 2015/16 fiscal year by 7.2 percent. “This shows that economic growth and environmental protection can go hand in hand,” says Dr. Axel Spörl, Regional Manager GLS Austria and Portugal.

However, customers do not only wish for a fast delivery. Parcel recipients expect also quick responses via social media. 40 percent of respondents expect an answer within three hours after the first contact. One in three polled even expects a reply within an hour.

GLS Austria is a subsidiary of GLS, General Logistics Systems B.V. (headquartered in Amsterdam). GLS provides reliable, high-quality parcel services to more than 220,000 customers in Europe, as well as additional logistics and express services.

www.gls-group.eu

Source: oevz.com/en