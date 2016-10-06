LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Great selection of CEE outstanding logistics and supply chain solutions at TRANSLOG Connect Congres

Great selection of CEE outstanding logistics and supply chain solutions at TRANSLOG Connect Congres

Great selection of CEE outstanding logistics and supply chain solutions at TRANSLOG Connect Congres
Oktober 06
10:21 2016
Austrian professor Dr. Sebastian Kummer 5th time in the Programme Advisory Committee of TRANSLOG Connect and lead jury member of the 4th Central Eastern European Logistics and Supply Chain Excellence Award

As a result of previous year’s enormous success TRANSLOG Connect will be organized for the 6th time this year on 23-24 November in Budapest. The outstanding event will be again a great hub for logistics professionals to network, discuss operational developments, share best practises in the field of transportation, logistics and supply chain management and establish new partnerships.

Regional and international companies such as Beiersdorf, Metro or Bacardi will convey state-of-the-art market insights to guarantee the quality of the agenda. In addition the organizer, TEG The Events Group, works closely together with more than 10 leading logistics association partners throughout Central Eastern Europe to guarantee the regional scope of TRANSLOG. The legendary Prof. Dr. Sebastian Kummer, Head of Transport and Logistics Institute at the Vienna University of Economics is a lead member of the Programme Advisory Board for the 5th time this year. He is very passionate about his research on logistics and supply chain management is sharing his opinion about “Digitalisation: Business opportunity or costs trap for CEE logistics?” at this year’s TRANSLOG Connect.

As a jury member he is supporting again the 4th Central Eastern European Logistics and Supply Chain Excellence Award established to recognize and promote outstanding projects in the rapidly growing region of Central Eastern Europe, highlighting the most innovative and flexible solutions. Manufacturers, retailers and solution providers from all industry sectors can apply with their most innovative projects and methods until the 3rd of October 2016.

The Call for Applications for the 4th CEE Logistics and Supply Chain Excellence Award you can find here.

www.translogconnect.eu

 

Bitte warten...