LOGISTIK express Newsportal

  • ✅ Portfolio: Cross Media [Werbemöglichkeiten]

Grimaldi Group strengthens the links to and from Venice

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Grimaldi Group strengthens the links to and from Venice

Grimaldi Group strengthens the links to and from Venice
Januar 02
08:00 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Venice will be included in the Ancona-Igoumenitsa-Patras itinerary, currently performed on a daily basis by the vessels “Cruise Europa” and “Cruise Olympia”. Departures from Venice will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. arriving the day after in Igoumenitsa and Patras, respectively at 07:00 a.m. and 01:00 p.m. From Patras, departures will be on Monday and Tuesday at 07:00 p.m. and from Igoumenitsa on Tuesday and Wednesday at 01:00 a.m., arriving in Venice at 08:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Grimaldi Euromed S.p.A., a company of the Grimaldi Group and owner of the “Cruise Europa” and “Cruise Olympia”, will manage directly the Venice-Ancona-Igoumenitsa-Patras service while Minoan Lines, a company part of the Group, will be the general agent in Greece as well as partner for some on board services. With a loading capacity of 3,000 linear metres of rolling freight, 3,000 passengers and 215 accompanying cars, the “Cruise Europa” and “Cruise Olympia” are the biggest cruise ferries in the Mediterranean.

The new maritime link between Venice, Igoumenitsa and Patras will be in addition to the one already offered between these ports for the transport of rolling freight only, performed three times a week both ways by the vessels “Eurocargo Trieste” and “Eurocargo Patrasso”. Thus, departures between the lagoon port and Greece for the transport of rolling freight will grow up to five a week.

With this upgrade the Grimaldi Group confirms its leading position in the freight and passenger transport services between Italy and Greece. The Group offers a wide network of maritime links between both shores of the Adriatic Sea that includes the Brindisi-Igoumenitsa-Patras multi-daily service and the Ancona-Igoumenitsa-Patras daily service. In addition, it provides a ro/ro service which connects the ports of Ravenna and Bari with Patras, with a-three-times-a-week frequency both ways.

Through the strengthening of the links to and from Venice, the strategic importance of the lagoon port in the Grimaldi Group’s Motorways of the Sea network is confirmed. Venice is playing an increasingly important role as a logistics platform in the Northern Adriatic for the traffic of goods between Northern Italy, the North and Central Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Established in 1947, the Grimaldi Group is headquartered in Naples and has about 13,000 employees. It operates a fleet of more than 120 ships and is a world leading operator in the transport of cars and ro/ro cargo.

www.grimaldi.napoli.it

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
Teilen

Presseservice-Upload

MarkusJaklitschFür die Veröffentlichung von Pressemitteilungen bringen Sie über den Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemeldung(en) ein. Nach Prüfung schalten wir eingereichte Beiträge frei.

Beitrag einreichen

BEITRAG EINREICHEN
Kategorien
Add another file
Vielen herzlichen Dank für Ihr Mitwirken.
 

Werbefenster

Presseservice + Newsletter

 

MarkusJaklitschInformieren Sie Kunden und Interessenten und reichen Sie Ihre Pressemitteilungen über unseren Presseservice-Upload ein. Mit unserem Newsletter erreichen wir wöchentlich 6.000 Leser. Newsletter Presseservice

Presseservice Newsletter

Beitrag einreichen

Für eine Veröffentlichung auf LOGISTIK express bringen Sie über unseren Presseservice-Upload "Beitrag einreichen" ihre Pressemitteilung ein. Nach eingehender Prüfung schalten wir ihre Pressemeldung(en) via Newsportal + Newsletter + Soziale Medien + SEO Key Words frei.

ARCHIV SUCHE

ARCHIV KATEGORIEN

Monatsarchiv

Tagesarchiv

Januar 2017
M D M D F S S
« Dez    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

TWITTER

SEO KEY WORDS

Geschäftsführer Handel: E-Commerce Handel: Einkauf + Supply Chain Handel: Handelsunternehmen Intralogistik: Flurfördertechnik + Stapler Intralogistik: Fördertechnik Intralogistik: Industrie 4.0 Intralogistik: Kennzeichnungstechnik KEP-Dienste Kommissionierung Kontraktlogistik LogiMAT Logistik: Job + Karriere Logistik: Messen + Events Logistik: Outsourcing ☑ DB Schenker ☑ DHL Group ☑ Flughafen ✅ Intralogistik: Lagertechnik ✅ Intralogistik: Outsourcing ✅ Intralogistik: Software ✅ Logistik: Automotive + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Automotivehersteller + Zulieferer ✅ Logistik: Facilities ✅ Logistik: Finanzen + Jahresergebinsse ✅ Logistik: Flughafen ✅ Logistik: Forschung + Entwicklung ✅ Logistik: Politik + Wirtschaft ✅ Logistik: Vereine + Cluster ✅ Logistikzentrum ✅ Supply Chain Management ✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff ✅ Transportlogistik: BRICS Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Fahrzeuglogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum ✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft ✅ Transportlogistik: Infrastruktur ✅ Transportlogistik: Luftfahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: MOEL Staaten ✅ Transportlogistik: Paketlogistik ✅ Transportlogistik: Schienengüterverkehr ✅ Transportlogistik: Seeschifffahrt ✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure ✅ Transportlogistik: Telematik ✅ Transportlogistik: Umwelt + Energie

Kategorien

© 2013 Logistik Express | Die Fachzeitschrift für Industrie, Handel, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik.
Designed by Orange Themes

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...