Growth of container traffic in the Romanian maritime ports

Januar 13
07:54 2017
The total traffic of goods registered in 2016 through the Romanian maritime ports Constantza, Midia and Mangalia was of 59.5 million tonnes, an increase of 5.5 per cent as compared to 2015.

The container traffic registered, in 2016, 6.9 million tonnes, respectively 711,339 TEU, as compared to 2015 when there were registered 6.85 million tonnes, respectively 689,066 TEU. In quantitative terms, the increase is of 0.7 per cent, and regarding the number of TEUs, the increase is of 3.23 per cent.

In 2016, the grain traffic beat the record registered in 2015, a reference year for this sector. About 20.4 million tonnes of grain were handled through the port of Constanta, as compared to 19.61 million tonnes in 2015. In the total traffic, the cereals had a share of 34.3 per cent, being followed in the top by the crude oil 12.6 per cent, miscellaneous 11.6 per cent, oil products 9.5 per cent, non-ferrous ores and scrap 5.3 per cent.

From the total traffic registered in 2016, the maritime traffic registered 46.19 million tonnes (43.6 million tonnes in 2015) and the river traffic reached 13.23 million tonnes (12.73 million tonnes in 2015). For the maritime traffic, the increase during the analyzed period is of 6 per cent, and for the river traffic is of 3.9 per cent.

The following cargo types also registered significant traffic increases: fertilizers (from 1.84 million tonnes in 2015 to 2.92 million tonnes in 2016), oil seeds, oleaginous fruits (from 1.95 million tonnes to 2.91 million tonnes), crude oil (from 6.6 million tonnes to 7.5 million tonnes).

Traffic decreases were registered for solid mineral fuels (from 3.2 million tonnes in 2015 to 2.22 million tonnes in 2016), metal products (from 2.06 million tonnes to 2.04 million tonnes) and iron ores, scrap (from 2.75 million tonnes to 2.59 million tonnes).

In 2016, 14,516 vessels called at the Romanian maritime ports, of which 4,331 were maritime vessels and 10,185 river vessels.

www.portofconstantza.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

✅ Transportlogistik: Binnenschiff✅ Transportlogistik: GVZ-Güterverkehrszentrum✅ Transportlogistik: Hafenwirtschaft✅ Transportlogistik: Spediteure
