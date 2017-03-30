Grünenthal bundling its global logistics with Kuehne + Nagel

To supply all its sites, Grünenthal needs a partner operating on a global scale who meets the company’s extremely high demands in terms of reliability and traceability of the delivery and complies with the highest international standards. A solution was develop, that is tailored to these requirements, with KN PharmaChain as its core element.

KN PharmaChain is a multi-modal logistics solution for temperature-controlled door-to-door transportation which allows accurate traceability of the deliveries and intensive, proactive risk management. Kuehne + Nagel recently became the first logistics provider worldwide to receive the IATA CEIV Pharma certification for the KN PharmaChain network covering 86 locations. The certification helps ensure the integrity of pharmaceutical products throughout the entire airfreight supply chain.

In addition to the conceptual development of the network, the agreement involves integrated logistics services such as network and stock management and the global transportation of temperature-controlled products by sea, air and land.

“With this new agreement, we were able to combine all our global forwarding services with the Kuehne + Nagel Group. This centralisation and our partner’s expertise in the pharmaceutical industry will help us to make our processes more efficient and enhance our competitiveness”, Victor Barbosa, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain, Grünenthal, explained.

The Grünenthal Group is an independent, family-owned, international research-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and is present in 32 countries with production sites in Europe and Latin America. Its products are sold in more than 155 countries and approximately 5,500 employees are working for the group worldwide. In 2016, the enterprise achieved revenues of EUR 1.4 billion.

www.grunenthal.com; www.kuehne-nagel.com

Source: oevz.com/en