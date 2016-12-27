LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Güterzentrum Wien Süd means additional costs for Venz GmbH

Güterzentrum Wien Süd means additional costs for Venz GmbH

Güterzentrum Wien Süd means additional costs for Venz GmbH
Dezember 27
08:20 2016
As the recent start of operations at the ÖBB cargo center in Inzersdorf demonstrates how much Lower Austrian companies from the transport industry are lacking the – still incomplete – bypass ring around Vienna (key word “Lobau Tunnel”). Because carriers from the Weinviertel region, who had been calling Nordwestbahnhof, located in the city of Vienna, for loading and unloading of goods, now have to send their trucks across the congested A23 motorway to reach the new UCT hub in the south of the capital.

This is severly affecting Venz GmbH, based in Hagenbrunn in the district of Korneuburg, providing transport services with 50 employees and 36 trucks in the eastern region for domestic food producers. “At peak times it takes us now one hour to cross Vienna in each direction,” claims Managing Director Beate Färber-Venz in an interview with the logistics magazine Österreichische Verkehrszeitung.

Normally, each container trucking vehicle should complete three round trips per day. As the trucks often can only drive at a walking pace on the A23 motorway, the company has to use two additional vehicles, prompting further costs according to the head of the Lower Austrian transport company, who is expecting stable transport volumes and revenues at the best.

The customers of Venz GmbH are located mainly in the north of Vienna and the neighboring Lower Austrian districts of Tulln or Gänserndorf. “The closing of Nordwestbahnhof and its replacement by the freight terminal in Inzersdorf causes considerable additional costs for us,” claims Beate Färber-Venz. She referst to the concentration of terminals in the south of Vienna as a “fail of transport policy”. Therefore the Venz headquarters have started considering the establishment of a second location in the south of Vienna.

Read the detailed report about the Venz GmbH in the ÖVZ issue N° 48/2016.

www.venz.at; www.wirtschaftspressedienst.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

☑ ÖBB Group
Dezember 2016
