Hamburg is the No.1 maritime port for the Czech Republic and Slovakia

On October 6, 2016, the 27th Port of Hamburg reception took place in the Czech capital Prague. More than 220 representatives of the Czech and Slovak transport industry, commerce, politics and the media have accepted the invitation of Port of Hamburg Marketing and seized this opportunity to discuss current topics with representatives of the Port of Hamburg.

Ingo Egloff, CEO Port of Hamburg Marketing e.V. welcomed the guests together with Bohumil Průša and Vladimír Doboš of the Port of Hamburg representative office in Prague. Among the guests were Axel Limberg, President of the Czech-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Bernard Bauer, Managing Director of the Chamber and Rebecca Kasens, German ambassador in Prague. Dr. David Michel of the Liaison Office of the Free State of Saxony and Hannes Lachmann of the Federal State Office of Bavaria were available as interlocutors for the guests. The local unions were represented by Jan Ekl of the Czech Forwarding and Logistics Association, and Peter Menczer of the Slovak Forwarding and Logistics Association.

The Port of Hamburg with its maritime access to the world markets is the most important overseas port for the Czech and Slovak foreign trade. In addition, the Czech Republic is gaining importance as a hub for Hamburg’s hinterland transport, regarding transit to / from Slovakia, Austria and Hungary. In 2015, a total of approximately 400,000 TEU including transit traffic were transported between Hamburg and the Czech hubs.

Source: oevz.com/en