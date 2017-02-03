Hamburg Süd is heavily investing into its reefer fleet

As of now, Hamburg Süd is offering its customers a new service profile for the weekly service between South America West Coast, Central America, the Caribbean, and North Europe. The connection offers a transit time into Rotterdam with 25 days from Valparaíso. From Europe, customers benefit, for example, from a direct service to the main South American west coast markets and to Hamburg Süd’s main transshipment hubs Cartagena, Caucedo, and Buenaventura.

“As a premium carrier for reefer shipments, we are constantly improving our services and have invested around USD 350 million in our reefer container fleet in the past three years, making it one of the youngest in the market. Additionally, in the course of 2017, we will begin replacing existing tonnage with high reefer capacity newbuilds. These will be deployed for the EMCS Service between Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean,” explains Peter Frederiksen, Member of the Executive Board of Hamburg Süd.

At Hamburg Süd, a roughly 50-strong, worldwide team is working on developing solutions for the shipment of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Express cherries for China: Between November 2016 and January 2017, transit times for the ASPA 1 Service were reduced. This made it possible to ship cherries from Chile to Hong Kong within 22 days and to Shanghai in 25 days – in time for Chinese New Year celebrations.

Hamburg Südamerikanische Dampfschifffahrts-Gesellschaft KG is ranked among the world’s ten biggest container shipping companies, has 130 container ships, and capacity for more than 600,000 TEU. Around 6,000 employees at 250 offices are organising 50 liner services. The transport of fresh products is a core competence of the shipping group. Established in 1871, Hamburg Süd is also ranked among the top 5 reefer container shipping companies and is a market leader on the north-south trades.

www.hamburgsud.com

Source: oevz.com/en